Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ firsts were 4-1 winners against their Kendal counterparts at AKS last weekend.

Although Lytham started well, having a number of chances to score an early goal, they fell behind.

A Kendal attack saw them awarded a short corner from which they broke the deadlock.

Instead of letting their heads drop, Lytham went back on the attack and won a number of short corners which led to Grace Reddy’s equaliser.

Further chances came Lytham’s way for the remainder of the half with the Kendal keeper thwarting Frankie Beeby, Jade Yarwood and Jess Mason.

With the score 1-1 at half-time, Lytham wanted to take control of the game in the second half by focusing on simple passes and communication.

A decision to move Lara Pilling forward paid off as good movement from Beeby and Mason enabled her to score twice.

Lytham weren’t done yet as Yarwood moved into central midfield and finished off the game with a reverse hit that looped over the keeper’s head.

The men’s second team also won as they defeated Lancaster and Morecambe 6-0.

They started positively, scoring inside five minutes through Joe Briggs before Michael Robbins netted shortly afterwards.

Robbins then scored again, putting Lytham 3-0 up within 20 minutes, before Theo Hauff added a fourth.

Both teams began the second half well, Lancaster and Morecambe winning a couple of short corners.

However, Lytham won one on the counter which produced their fifth goal from Will Butcher.