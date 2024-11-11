Attackers dominated as Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team suffered an 8-6 defeat against Southport last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LSA had a rocky start, conceding two early goals, but that proved to be the wake-up call they required.

Using the width of the pitch, they opened up space for Darley Harrison to pull one back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Osbourne levelled shortly afterwards before Jess Mason gave LSA a 3-2 lead at half-time.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies seconds lost against Fylde's fifths Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Needing to stay in possession of the ball and work as a unit, LSA’s defence was instead exposed by a quick break as Southport equalised.

Southport then took the lead before Osbourne and Harrison scored further goals for LSA.

However, Southport opened up an 8-5 lead before LSA had the last word when a scuffle on the line resulted in a penalty stroke converted by Charlotte Thomson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies’ second team lost 3-2 in their game against Fylde’s fifths.

LSA took the lead when Rachel Gibbs converted a short corner but Fylde levelled as strong passing ended with Aimee Jennings scoring.

Having seen a second short corner goal disallowed, Fylde fell 3-1 behind to strikes from Alys Williams and Nikki Richmond.

Back came Lytham as Gemma Prestwich and Isabelle Roberts combined for Ella Thomas to slot home their second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also defeat for the men’s second team, who lost 2-0 to South Lakes’ firsts.

Despite conceding midway through the first half, LSA played well and had some good chances.

An improved second-half performance saw the South Lakes keeper make some fine saves in ensuring LSA’s efforts weren’t rewarded with a goal.