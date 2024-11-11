Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Firsts suffer Southport loss
LSA had a rocky start, conceding two early goals, but that proved to be the wake-up call they required.
Using the width of the pitch, they opened up space for Darley Harrison to pull one back.
Imogen Osbourne levelled shortly afterwards before Jess Mason gave LSA a 3-2 lead at half-time.
Needing to stay in possession of the ball and work as a unit, LSA’s defence was instead exposed by a quick break as Southport equalised.
Southport then took the lead before Osbourne and Harrison scored further goals for LSA.
However, Southport opened up an 8-5 lead before LSA had the last word when a scuffle on the line resulted in a penalty stroke converted by Charlotte Thomson.
The ladies’ second team lost 3-2 in their game against Fylde’s fifths.
LSA took the lead when Rachel Gibbs converted a short corner but Fylde levelled as strong passing ended with Aimee Jennings scoring.
Having seen a second short corner goal disallowed, Fylde fell 3-1 behind to strikes from Alys Williams and Nikki Richmond.
Back came Lytham as Gemma Prestwich and Isabelle Roberts combined for Ella Thomas to slot home their second goal.
There was also defeat for the men’s second team, who lost 2-0 to South Lakes’ firsts.
Despite conceding midway through the first half, LSA played well and had some good chances.
An improved second-half performance saw the South Lakes keeper make some fine saves in ensuring LSA’s efforts weren’t rewarded with a goal.