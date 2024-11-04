​Lytham ladies end their losing streak with battling victory

​Lytham Hockey Club’s ladies’ second XI took centre stage at the weekend and enjoyed a fine 3-1 win over their Brookfield counterparts.

After having a bit a bit of a losing streak the girls were in to prove their abilities which showed at the blow of the whistle.

They opened the scoring when Ella Thomas and Erin McGill combined to set up Lucia Halliwell-Fletcher who swept the ball home.

Lytham were full of confidence and continued on the attack. They were awarded a couple of short corners in quick succession and soon doubled their advantage.

Michelle Robbins passed to Rachel Gibbs at the top of the D who took a straight strike which went in at the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

Brookfield responded and a deflected effort halved the deficit before half-time. They went looking for the equaliser after the break, but a fine counter-attack saw Lytham restore their two-goal advantage.

Anna Butler-Reid began the move, linking up with Katie Townsend who released Michelle Robbins. She fired home the rebound after her initial effort had been saved.

Player of the match was Amelia Little while Hannah Shore was in fine form.

The men’s second team were beaten 2-0 by Preston sixth team.

Despite the loss, Lytham gained valuable insights on areas to improve. The man-of-the-match award went to Mike Gannon.

The ladies first XI lost 5-0 against Clitheroe and Blackburn. Dani Howarth was player of the match.