The 52-year-old Texan defeated Richie Howson in the final, having earlier beaten former world champions Phil Taylor and Martin Adams at Viva Blackpool.

The North American champion had to win through a ‘Golden Ticket Qualifier’ on Friday to earn a place in the two-day event.

Blackpool’s own Ronnie Baxter was among the five players beaten in the qualifying competition by Gates, who defeated Mark Layton 5-0 in the final.

In the main event, televised by Channel 5, Gates won a thrilling final against Londoner Howson, 13-10.

The American won six of the first seven legs and retained control as he moved into an 11-6 lead, requiring just two for victory.

Howson, the runner-up at this year’s Seniors World Championship in Purfleet, cut the gap to 12-10 before Gates sealed victory.

Both semi-finals had finished 13-11, Gates defeating Adams as Howson accounted for David Cameron.