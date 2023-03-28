News you can trust since 1873
Leonard Gates beats darts greats to win World Seniors showpiece in Blackpool

​​Leonard Gates’ 4,500-mile flight from Dallas to Blackpool was worth every penny as the American darts ace won the World Seniors Champion of Champions crown.

By Andy Moore
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Fleetwood darts ace Jordan Brooks wins Scottish Open

The 52-year-old Texan defeated Richie Howson in the final, having earlier beaten former world champions Phil Taylor and Martin Adams at Viva Blackpool.

The North American champion had to win through a ‘Golden Ticket Qualifier’ on Friday to earn a place in the two-day event.

American qualifier Leonard Gates was crowned World Seniors Champion of Champions in Blackpool
Blackpool’s own Ronnie Baxter was among the five players beaten in the qualifying competition by Gates, who defeated Mark Layton 5-0 in the final.

In the main event, televised by Channel 5, Gates won a thrilling final against Londoner Howson, 13-10.

The American won six of the first seven legs and retained control as he moved into an 11-6 lead, requiring just two for victory.

Howson, the runner-up at this year’s Seniors World Championship in Purfleet, cut the gap to 12-10 before Gates sealed victory.

Both semi-finals had finished 13-11, Gates defeating Adams as Howson accounted for David Cameron.

Taylor, the 14-time world champion who also won the World Matchplay 16 times in Blackpool, is yet to win a title on the seniors’ tour.

