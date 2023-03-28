Leonard Gates beats darts greats to win World Seniors showpiece in Blackpool
Leonard Gates’ 4,500-mile flight from Dallas to Blackpool was worth every penny as the American darts ace won the World Seniors Champion of Champions crown.
The 52-year-old Texan defeated Richie Howson in the final, having earlier beaten former world champions Phil Taylor and Martin Adams at Viva Blackpool.
The North American champion had to win through a ‘Golden Ticket Qualifier’ on Friday to earn a place in the two-day event.
Blackpool’s own Ronnie Baxter was among the five players beaten in the qualifying competition by Gates, who defeated Mark Layton 5-0 in the final.
In the main event, televised by Channel 5, Gates won a thrilling final against Londoner Howson, 13-10.
The American won six of the first seven legs and retained control as he moved into an 11-6 lead, requiring just two for victory.
Howson, the runner-up at this year’s Seniors World Championship in Purfleet, cut the gap to 12-10 before Gates sealed victory.
Both semi-finals had finished 13-11, Gates defeating Adams as Howson accounted for David Cameron.
Taylor, the 14-time world champion who also won the World Matchplay 16 times in Blackpool, is yet to win a title on the seniors’ tour.