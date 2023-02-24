Fleetwood darts ace Jordan Brooks wins Scottish Open
Jordan Brooks has become the first Fleetwood darts player to be crowned a national champion.
Brooks triumphed at the Scottish Open in Renfrew, defeating fellow Englishman Martin Atkins-Wigan 6-4 in the final.
He is among many young Fleetwood players inspired to take up the game by Wes Newton, the former world top-10 star from the port.
Last year, Brooks and his lifelong friend Lee Shewan became only the second pair of Fleetwood darters to qualify for the final stages of a World Championships, competing in the WDF version at Lakeside in Surrey.
Wes Newton, a former UK Open and European Championship runner-up, and his brother Dale had previously made it through to PDC finals at the Circus Tavern in 2006.
All four have represented the port on many occasions as members of the Fleetwood Town darts team.
Currently leading the way in the Lancashire Super 8s League, the darters from the port have held their own against the biggest towns in the county for many years.
At the Scottish Open, Brooks defeated Scots Jack McNeilly, Greg Ritchie, Darren Armstrong and Dave Kirwan on his way to a tremendous final.
His every throw was watched avidly by the latest batch of youngsters starting their darts journey on the oches of the port.
Shewan defeated Brooks after they were drawn together on the world stage at Lakeside last April, when Shewan went on to give reigning champion Wayne Warren a massive scare in the last-32 stage, taking the first two sets before bowing out 3-2.