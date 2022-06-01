Leading pair sign up for Fylde RFC in revamped league

The Woodlands team led by hooker Gregory and number eight Fairbrother competed at the top end of National Two North last season as league rugby union returned after an 18-month hiatus.

Fylde eventually finished fifth and will hope for a more sustained promotion challenge in a new-look league reduced from 16 clubs to 14.

Hooker Ben Gregory will again captain Fylde in 20222/23

The revamped NL2 North features three promoted clubs, including derby rivals Preston Grasshoppers, and none relegated from NL1.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told the Gazette: “The main goal of the last few weeks has been making sure the squad is good to go for next season and we're pretty much there with that.

“It's good for the lads to get a rest now and come back eager for the start of pre-season training at the end of June.

“We'll train in four-week blocks, with two friendlies in August like we had last year. Last year's pre-season worked well after such a long time without rugby and we have similar plans for this year.

“We have been working on some recruitment and hopefully we will be able to announce some new players soon.”

A club statement attributed to Loney and fellow joint-head coach Chris Briers reads: “There are many things to be proud of from the last campaign and it was fantastic to get a full season of league rugby back up and running.

“Nonetheless, all the off-field staff and players are committed to work hard and challenge with the best in National League 2 North in 2022-23.

“Over a number of months, we have been taking great care to have personal talks with players in the current squad, as well as working hard to bring new recruits into the squad to complement the talented players already at the club.”

The 2021/22 season isn’t quite over for semi-professional players as the Bill Beaumont County Championships finals take place at Twickenham on Saturday.