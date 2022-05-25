Fylde RFC: Revamped league finalised for 2022/23

Instead of being split two regionalised leagues of 16 clubs, the National Two level will be divided into three league of 14, with a new West division joining the North and South competitions.

That means a reduction in the league season from 30 games to 26, a moved designed to support player welfare.

Tom Carleton and Fylde RFC now know all their opponents for next season

Fylde remain in NL Two North alongside 10 of the clubs they faced last season. The new arrivals are Otley, Preston Grasshoppers and Sheffield RU, all promoted from the fifth tier.

Four of last season's North teams have switched to the new West league – Bournville, Loughborough, Luctonians and Stourbridge – while champions Hull have been promoted to National One.

The clubs remaining in the North competition alongside Fylde are Blaydon, Chester, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull Ionians, Rotherham Titans, Sedgley Park, Sheffield Tigers, Tynedale and Wharfedale.

Fylde joint-head coach Alex Loney told The Gazette: “There have been a lot of unknowns surrounding the league for next year – we weren't sure whether Chester would be staying or Leeds Tykes would be coming down – but there are more local games and we can all look forward to the return of the derbies against Hoppers.