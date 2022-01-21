Lancashire will make two trips to Blackpool CC in 2022

Stanley Park hosts two T20 Vitality Blast group stage games, against Nottinghamshire Outlaws on June 19 followed by Durham on June 23.

Other outgrounds to be used in 2022 will be Southport and Sedbergh School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire last played at Stanley Park in 2018

Following the publication of the Red Rose’s fixtures, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: “I’d like to thank the ECB for their co-operation in what is clearly a very complex and challenging process.

“I must also thank our outgrounds that we will use in 2022. Blackpool will hold two T20 matches and Southport will host a festival of cricket, including the men’s four-day match against Somerset, as well as Thunder’s home match against South East Stars.

“We haven’t played at Blackpool and Southport for a few years but the club have been really impressed throughout the conversations we have had with them over the last couple of months.”