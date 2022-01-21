Lancashire will make two trips to Blackpool CC in 2022
Lancashire will make two visits to Blackpool Cricket Club in 2022 following the confirmation of their fixture list for the new season.
Stanley Park hosts two T20 Vitality Blast group stage games, against Nottinghamshire Outlaws on June 19 followed by Durham on June 23.
Other outgrounds to be used in 2022 will be Southport and Sedbergh School.
Following the publication of the Red Rose’s fixtures, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: “I’d like to thank the ECB for their co-operation in what is clearly a very complex and challenging process.
“I must also thank our outgrounds that we will use in 2022. Blackpool will hold two T20 matches and Southport will host a festival of cricket, including the men’s four-day match against Somerset, as well as Thunder’s home match against South East Stars.
“We haven’t played at Blackpool and Southport for a few years but the club have been really impressed throughout the conversations we have had with them over the last couple of months.”
