Lancashire head coach's praise for Steven Croft
Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple has paid tribute to Steven Croft after the Blackpool all-rounder signed a new contract earlier this week.
The 38-year-old has put pen to paper on a new 12-month deal, which will take him into a 20th season with the Red Rose.
It comes after a season in which he played every county fixture, scoring 1,770 runs in all competitions and picking up prizes at the club’s end-of-season awards.
Chapple, Croft’s former team-mate and skipper at Emirates Old Trafford, said he was an example to others at the club.
He said: “Crofty has been an amazing servant to Lancashire and we are really pleased that he has committed to another season with us.
“Numbers-wise, he enjoyed one of his best seasons for the club this year, contributing with matchwinning performances in all three formats throughout the summer.
“He leads by example, gives everything he’s got for his county and the leadership which he brings into the dressing room is invaluable to what we are looking to achieve.”
Also signing a new deal was England white ball captain Jos Butter, who has committed to the club for another three years.
The 32-year-old moved to the Red Rose from Somerset in 2013, helping them to win the T20 Blast for the first time two years later.
Director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton, added: “Jos is one of the most feared white ball batters in world cricket and to have the option to include him in our side, when the schedules allow, is something which can only make us stronger and benefit our younger players to learn from such an elite performer.”