Lancashire Cricket Club confirm third Blackpool fixture for 2022

The Red Rose will face Northants Steelbacks in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Stanley Park on Friday, August 19.

It follows the announcement of two Twenty20 fixtures at Blackpool in the Vitality Blast: against Notts Outlaws on June 19 and Durham four days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire last played at Stanley Park in May 2018

The Steelbacks game will be seventh of Lancashire's eight group matches in this season's 50-over competition and their final home match.

It was previously scheduled for Emirates Old Trafford, which will now stage only two group games in the competition (the other is at Sedbergh School).

A One-Day Cup fixture at Stanley Park had become an annual event until 2018 but the Lancashire men's first team have not played in Blackpool since.

This year's three scheduled games follow extensive drainage work at the ground last year, when Blackpool CC played most of their fixtures away from home.