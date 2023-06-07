Jos Buttler making himself at home in Blackpool with Lancashire Lightning

Having started their Vitality Blast campaign with three victories, Lancashire Lightning face Worcestershire Rapids at Stanley Park (5pm) on the back of four successive defeats.

England white-ball captain Buttler has featured in the last three of them – away to Yorkshire, Durham and Nottinghamshire – as he embarks on a run of 10 group games in Red Rose colours.

England's Jos Buttler plays the fourth of his 10 games in this season's Vitality Blast at Blackpool today Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fresh from two months at the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, Buttler has managed just 35 runs in those three Lightning games over the past six days but hopes to be back at his best in Blackpool to help the side get back on track.

Buttler said: “It’s been so nice to go and train with Lancashire at Chester after being in the IPL with all the razzmatazz and pressure, to almost go back to where you started your career.

“Club cricket has been such a big part of my development, it makes you feel quite comfortable for it to just be about the cricket.

“Being able to take some of our games to outgrounds such as Blackpool, it’s great for the county. It will be a bit different and I’m really looking forward it.

"I certainly think we have a very strong team for this competition. There’s lots of international experience and some really talented guys who are on the cusp of pushing.”

Somerset-born Buttler, 32, is celebrating a decade with Lancashire and said: “That makes me feel a bit old. It is a long time but it feels like it’s gone very fast. Hopefully there’s plenty more to come.

“I came here with ambitions to really push on and kick-start an international career. It’s been a fantastic journey and the club have been so supportive.”

Buttler was part of the Lancashire side which won the Blast in 2015. Asked if he could believe that remains the county's only success in the competition, Buttler said: “No, not really. Teams such as Lancashire should be competing and winning. Overall, we’ve won the most T20 games (in England) but it’s about winning the finals.”

Buttler and co. provide the second half of today's Blackpool double-header, which starts with Thunder v Northern Vipers at 11.30am.

And Ellie Threlkeld's side have set a fine example to the men of how to snap out of a poor run of form.

Thunder have won three of their last four in their T20 competition, the Charlotte Edwards Cup, to give themselves a chance of qualifying for finals day on Saturday.

Their latest win was over South East Stars at Stanley Park on Sunday and another victory in today’s group decider against Northern Diamonds could lift Thunder into the top three.

Wicketkeeper Threlkeld said: “The outfield was really fast but the girls did a great job. The win’s going to build a lot of belief and I’m really confident about Wednesday.