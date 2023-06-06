The Red Rose launched this season's T20 campaign with three straight wins but arrive at Stanley Park tomorrow to face Worcestershire Rapids on the back of four successive defeats, the latest by five wickets away to Notts Outlaws.

But Lancashire were unbeaten in four games at their Blackpool outground last season, where they defeated Notts in this competition 12 months ago and enjoyed stirring wins over Northamptonshire and Notts again in the Royal London Cup. The last of those games saw Steven Croft score a superb century at his hometown ground.

Steven Croft aims to repeat last year's success for Lancashire on his hometown ground

Lightning can also take inspiration from the form of the Thunder women's team, with whom they share the Stanley Park stage tomorrow in a T20 double-header.

Thunder, who beat South East Stars in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Blackpool on Sunday, face Northern Diamonds in a group decider from 11.30am before Lightning's 5pm start against Blast leaders the Rapids.

Worcestershire set the pace with four straight wins before their first setback against Northamptonshire Steelbacks last time out.

Blackpool Cricket Club hope for a sizzling spectacle to match the summer heatwave and chairman David Cresswell told The Gazette: “We're very excited and hoping for a bumper crowd.

“If the ladies were happy with Sunday's wicket, they will play on the same one on Wednesday, though they have the option to use the one prepared for the men's game later.”

And the chairman had a warning for any cricket fans who have not yet bought tickets for tomorrow’s action. He added: “People do wait until the last minute to see what the weather is like but the forecast is very favourable and people just turning up on the day are taking a risk. They will be able to pay on the day if there are spare tickets but there are no guarantees, and over 2,000 had been sold before the weekend.

“Everything is resting on this game for Thunder and it's a very important match for the men too, so we're hoping for a great day.”

Thunder return to Blackpool tomorrow, seeking a second Charlotte Edwards Cup win in four days at Stanley Park and hopefully a place in finals day at Worcester on Saturday.

England’s Emma Lamb ensured the North West’s elite women’s team kept their hopes alive with a 16-run victory over South East Stars in Sunday’s T20 thriller.

Thunder need another Fylde coast win in tomorrow’s final group game if they are to have a chance of climbing into the top three.

Opponents Northern Diamonds, currently third, are another of the four teams vying for the two remaining places alongside group winners, The Blaze, at New Road.