James Cahill's World Snooker tour experience paid off at Q School

The Q School format offers an opportunity to players ranging from veterans trying to re-establish themselves to less experienced hopefuls, seeking to take their place alongside the leading lights.

As a result, there were a number of different approaches to the sport on view.

James Cahill is back on World Snooker's main tour

“They’re playing shots which you’re not typically used to playing,” Cahill told World Snooker.

“When you’re playing on tour, you’re playing routine shots, safety shots, and you’re not playing them.

“I think, when you come to Q School, you’ve got to, against certain players, maybe just use that tactical experience of getting in that way rather than going for the long balls like I maybe would against the better players: the top players if you will.”

Cahill’s return to the tour has already seen him confirmed as one of 128 players competing in the forthcoming Championship League event.

The first ranking event of the 2022/23 World Snooker Tour season, it takes place at Leicester’s Morningside Arena.

Thirty-two initial groups, each containing four players, will play matches between June 28 and July 21.

The second stage runs from July 25-27, stage three is on July 28 and the final is on July 29.

Cahill is due to play his group stage games on Thursday July 7, having been drawn alongside Mark Selby, Ben Woollaston and Zhang Jiankang.

Having fought hard to get back on tour, the 26-year-old has vowed to leave no stone unturned – though he would like better luck in terms of competition draws.

He added: “Last time I got back on tour, I expected to do a lot better than I did.

“Maybe I put pressure on myself but I also ran into some monster players first out.

“I think there was Judd (Trump) three times, (Mark) Williams, Ronnie (O’Sullivan), it was everyone the first year.

“Second year, you’re having to make up two seasons in one and, this time round, I’m going to make sure I’m ready for every tournament.