James Anderson still got a 'ribbing' from Lancashire teammates on great day of career milestones

Anderson took seven for 19 on day two of the County Championship clash with Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

That 1,000th wicket for the most prolific wicket-taker in English Test history, with 617 scalps, was his fifth of the innings and was achieved with a trademark outswinger.

James Anderson thought the applause on Monday was for his five wickets in the Kent innings, not 1,000 first-class wickets in his career.

Heino Kuhn edged to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas, with Anderson bowling from the end of the ground named after him at Red Rose headquarters.

Anderson added two more victims as Kent were ripped out for just 74 in the rain-hit four-day match and said afterwards:

"It feels great - I have been getting ribbed from the lads upstairs because I genuinely didn't know how many wickets I'd taken.

"At first I thought they were going a bit over the top for a five-for, but to see the reaction from the lads was really special and then to chew the fat with them after the day was really nice," said the Burnley-born 38-year-old

"It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket - it still sounds ridiculous to think I've taken 1,000 wickets.

"I'll look back on this in years to come and think more about it, but right now spending time with the lads and the reaction from the crowd is special. It was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire.

"I'm away a lot with England and don't get to play much for Lancashire, so it makes that much more special to do it here and with a performance that helps the team. It's a day I'll never forget."

Anderson made his first-class debut in 2002 and his Test bow came a year later against Zimbabwe at Lord's.

Only the fifth seamer to reach 1,000 first-class wickets this century – the last was Andy Caddick in 2005 – he said of Monday's performance: "I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it's going to be a good day.

"The first ball went exactly where I wanted it to go, it swung, the conditions were favourable, it carried which means you don't have to force and, if you find the right length, the nicks will carry. From then on I was just trying to challenge the defence of the batters as much as possible. "

"To get 1,000 wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world and it is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special."

The start of day three was delayed by rain, Sunday's opening day having been washed out.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson feature in an entirely new England squad named on Tuesday for the Royal London one-day series against Pakistan, which starts the following day in Cardiff.

The original squad has been forced into self-isolation following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Three players and four members of the backroom team tested positive following the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Ben Stokes will captain the hastily-assembled side in the three-match series. Nine of the 18 players have never represented England in this format before.