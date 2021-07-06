New date for Blackpool Cricket Club's return to Stanley Park

The season is now into its second half but Blackpool have played every game so far away from home while a new surface is made ready at Stanley Park after major drainage work.

The ground will not be ready for Saturday's Northern Premier League game against Garstang as had been hoped.

Jamie Thomson took six wickets at Fulwood and Brougton on Saturday, when Blackpool claimed their ninth Northern Premier League win of the season - all away from home

The aim now is for Stanley Park to stage a double-header on the weekend of July 24 and 25, with a league game against Leyland followed by the league's 40-over cup final against Chorley on the Sunday.

Blackpool would also be able to welcome spectators without restrictions on the first weekend after the government's wholesale easing of Covid regulations.

The ground was due to host a double-header in the NPCL's T20 competition this Sunday, with Blackpool facing Kendal and then Longridge on the same day in group games.

Longridge have agreed to stage both matches at their Newsham Memorial Ground instead.

Blackpool have coped admirably without home advantage this season and are unbeaten in NPCL league and cup games since the opening day. They top the league by 26 points from Longridge.

First XI captain Paul Danson admits there are benefits to playing on wickets where it is less difficult to bowl teams out than on Stanley Park's excellent strip.