Leo Gilliland scored three tries in Fylde's pre-season win over Lymm Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Leo Gilliland made an eye-catching first impression for Fylde RFC last weekend – and the club hopes to welcome more new faces before the National Two North season kicks off next month.

The winger scored three of Fylde’s eight tries in last Saturday’s 52-21 Woodlands win over Lymm – the first of two warm-up games before the season opener at home to Hull Ionians on September 6.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told the Gazette: “A lot of players put themselves in the shop window for selection.

“As a coaching team we are pretty confident in the group and we feel we have strength in depth.

“We have been working hard to get one or two more into the squad and I think there will be a couple more signings announced in the coming days.”

Gilliland, a former Leicester Tigers Academy and Wales Under-19 player who has spent the past two seasons with Stourbridge, was among four new recruits in Fylde’s starting XV against Lymm.

Loney added: “Leo was moving up to the area last year. We knew about him and tried to get him involved earlier but had to hold fire.

“He’s made a fantastic start with his tries and lots of good touches, and he’s an exciting addition to the group who gives us more competition in the outside backs.”

The team boss welcomed the workout in baking heat and said: “Every coach’s nightmare in these games is not to see the things you’ve worked on, but we didn’t have any of that and we used 26 players.

“We were happy with some performances and some combinations, and it was good to see the new players fitting in.

“The key point is that we’re still in mid-August and there’s so much we can still get better at.”

Regular pre-season opponents Blackburn will host Fylde this Saturday (3pm).

“Blackburn have had a big injection of new players and we look forward to a good game,” said Loney.