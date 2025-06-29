Gabe Maguire and Will Greenwood are joining Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC have added two of Lancashire’s young stars to their first XV squad with the signings of Will Greenwood and Gabe Maguire.

Both played in the Lancashire U20 team which won the County Championship with victory against Devon at Twickenham the weekend before last.

They have also been part of the Red Rose senior squad overseen by Alex Loney, Fylde’s joint-head coach.

Lancashire’s Twickenham winners were captained by Greenwood, a lock forward who became the youngest skipper in Garstang’s history last season.

A former student at Garstang Community Academy and Cardinal Newman College, he is now enrolled on a University of Cumbria BSc degree apprenticeship with a project manager’s role at BAE Systems.

Greenwood told Fylde’s website: “I am really excited and honoured to join Fylde and give rugby a shot at National League level.

“I’ve been in contact with Fylde for a couple of seasons now, so I am looking forward to getting going and getting stuck in at pre-season!”

Maguire is a scrum-half who played mini-junior rugby at Bury and Sedgley Park before moving to Rossendale Colts.

He progressed into the Stags’ first XV, making two senior appearances in 2023/24 before another 17 in their promotion-winning season last time out.

A student at Manchester Metropolitan University, he has also started his own business called ‘Go Rugby’ where they undertake many different types of coaching such as ‘one-to-one’ work.

The business is partnered with 'Try it' and he is hoping to help the company take off next season with a lot more ideas in mind.

Maguire said: “I can’t wait to get started at Fylde after being at Myerscough and seeing ‘Briersy’ (Chris Briers) coach there and being in the Lancashire senior squad with Alex Loney as the coach.

“I’ve really enjoyed the way that they coach, not just the team but me as well.

“The way they want to play rugby as well suits me so much and the welcome and support from some of the team that I’ve already had has been amazing.

“I’m very excited to help push Fylde to get promoted to National One and I hope I can be a massive part of that journey.”