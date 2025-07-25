Gerwyn Price meets Josh Rock in the Betfred World Matchplay last eight at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Gerwyn Price believes he’s getting back to his brilliant best ahead of tonight’s mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Josh Rock at the Betfred World Matchplay.

Price and Rock have been two of the sport’s most impressive performers over recent weeks and they will renew their rivalry in Blackpool after coming through contrasting second-round ties.

The Welshman stormed through to the last eight following an 11-3 thumping of Chris Dobey, averaging just shy of 109 and converting 73 per cent of his attempts at double to cap a masterful display.

Rock, meanwhile, fought back from 5-1 and 9-6 down to deny three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in a Winter Gardens epic, producing some sensational darts in the closing stages.

Josh Rock beat Michael van Gerwen on Wednesday to set up a Blackpool clash with Gerwyn Price Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Price dumped out Rock’s World Cup of Darts partner Daryl Gurney in a fiery first-round clash on Monday – and now he’s aiming to inflict a similar fate on the former world youth champion.

Rock was inspired when the pair went head-to-head in last month’s World Cup of Darts final, although Price is confident of avenging that result on the Fylde coast.

“I feel like I’m getting back to my best,” declared the 2022 World Matchplay finalist.

“The longer the format, the more confident I feel and the more belief I have in my game because sometimes the cream does rise!

“There are so many brilliant players in this tournament though and they would probably say the same, they prefer the longer format.

“Josh is playing fantastic darts at the moment and I know I’m going to face some very tough battles if I want to lift this trophy.”

Rock is also relishing the prospect of facing Price at the iconic Empress Ballroom, as he bids to secure a place in his second televised ranking semi-final.

“I’m looking forward to it and Gezzy will be looking forward to it too,” admitted the 24-year-old.

“It should be a great match but it doesn’t really matter who you play, we’re all here to win that trophy.

“I believed in my own game and I dug deep against Michael – and I will have to do the same on Friday.”

Rock was winless in his previous two Blackpool appearances but, having swept aside Ross Smith with a 104 average, he showcased his battling qualities in his comeback win over van Gerwen.

“It’s taken me a couple of years to arrive on the big stage,” added the World Cup of Darts champion.

“If that was me last year, I wouldn’t have won that match but, this year, I’m more experienced. I know how to win.

“I proved it against Michael. You’re playing one of the best players in the world and I’m ready for it.”

Friday’s other quarter-final tie will see world champion Luke Littler continue his title challenge against former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

Littler overturned a 7-2 deficit to deny Jermaine Wattimena in a thrilling second-round tie-break, having averaged 108.92 in his opening-round demolition of Ryan Searle.

However, Gilding has registered a brace of ton-plus averages to book his spot in the quarter-finals for a second straight year, while he also won their last meeting at the European Championship back in October.