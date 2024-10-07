Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five tries to four meant Fylde picked up a first away victory and made it back-to-back wins as they returned from Hull Ionians with a bonus-point success.

Having led 14-0 after just seven minutes, Fylde were pegged back in a match where the lead changed hands six times before Freddie Reader’s 69th-minute try finally settled matters.

Reader had opened the scoring in the second minute when, from a scrum in the Fylde half, he was shown the outside and raced away for a 75-metre try.

Shortly afterwards, Matt Garrod stole the home team’s lineout ball and, two phases later, Alex Clayton raced in to score with Patrick Bishop converting both tries.

Chances to go for the jugular were spurned, enabling Ionians to gain a toehold, and from their first meaningful possession in the Fylde 22, they swept the ball right for Lewis Minikin to score a converted try.

A loose Fylde offload led to a knock-on, allowing Ionians to move upfield where quick ball ended with Will Yates touching down.

Minikin failed to convert but then landed a penalty to put Ionians 15-14 in front after being under the cosh in the first quarter.

Fylde got back to basics, put some good phases together and forced a penalty which ended with Tom Davis powering over.

Bishop’s conversion was the last act of a breathless first half as Fylde were 21-15 ahead at the break.

However, they made a slow start to the second half by conceding within two minutes as Josh Britton went through three tackles to score with Minikin converting.

It only took Fylde two minutes to reply as Mike Walton crashed over and Bishop’s conversion made the score 28-22.

Defences tightened up for a while before a Fylde knock-on led to a scrum, from which Minikin scored a second try and landed the conversion to put Ionians 29-28 ahead on 58 minutes.

Having gone behind, Fylde had a bad five minutes that started when David Fairbrother was yellow-carded after a team warning for high tackles.

Minikin hit the post from the resulting penalty but, from the breakdown, Fylde conceded another which was landed to make it 32-28.

Trailing and a man down, Fylde forced their way into Ionians’ 22 on the back of several penalties, which saw home skipper Joe Makin follow Fairbrother into the bin.

Enough space was finally created for Reader to squeeze in at the corner before Bishop landed his best kick of the day as Fylde restored their lead at 35-32.

The last 10 minutes saw Fylde fail to take advantage of two gilt-edged chances before Ionians had an opportunity in the final minute.

Minikin made a defence-splitting break and surged into Fylde’s half, only for Sam Stott to haul him down.

Quick ball would have seen Fylde in trouble but Toby Harrison had worked hard to get back.

His steal at the breakdown allowed Fylde to go through a few phases before Bishop kicked the ball out as time elapsed.

Hull Ionians: Minikin, McDaniel (Kirk), Rimmington (Burnhill), Britton, Yates, Smith, Pocklington, Edwards (Morton), Stephenson (Edwards), Melhuish (Thundercliffe), Makin, C Sanderson (Fofie), Hudson (C Sanderson 71), J Sanderson, Mewburn.

Fylde RFC: Reader (Clayton), Dorrington (Smith), Clayton (Atherton), Stott, Turner, Bishop, Gaughan, Harrison, Fairbrother, Quinn (Morgan), Garrod, Walton, Trippier (Altham/Trippier), Davis, Bowker. Not used: Rudkin.