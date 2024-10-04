Fylde RFC joint-boss wants an end to their up-and-down start
An up-and-down start has seen Fylde win two and lose two of their opening four, following a 49-14 defeat at Lymm with last weekend’s 47-24 home victory over Chester.
Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “You can’t keep going lose-win-lose-win. You need to back up results.
“We’re happy with the group and we know there’s more to come. We know how to fix the things we want to improve, so it’s really about hard work now.
“We would have wanted to avoid defeat in those four games but the losses were away to two teams who are unbeaten.”
A first away win of the season won’t come easily against an Ionians side who, like Fylde, have a 50 per cent win rate so far.
“I’ve seen a few of Hull’s games and they have put some nice passages of play together,” added Loney.
“They have been at the top, and in National One, and going there is always a tough test. We will have to be fully on it.”
Fylde will head to Humberside buoyed by that seven-try victory over Chester, which left Loney “really pleased overall”.
“We needed to be better than we were at Lymm and we ticked a lot of boxes, though we were by no means polished,” he said.
“We took control and scored through various methods – through running play and tighter – though we switched off a bit when the game was out of their reach.
“That was a slight annoyance because you don’t want to give points away, though credit to them for upping the tempo. Overall, though, I’m really happy.”
There was a hat-trick for Jordan Dorrington, with some tries out wide providing goalkicking tests for fly-half Patrick Bishop, who converted six.
“Jordan is a class player who has scored a lot of tries in the National League,” said Loney.
“He finishes well and could have got more after making some line breaks but it was a really good performance.
“We have full confidence in Patrick as a kicker and as a player in a pivotal position.
“We’re over the moon with him and I’m sure there is only better to come.”