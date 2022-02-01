Hockey: Tough going at Timperley for Fylde

And so it proved as the home side won 8-1, despite Fylde’s determined start.

Three goals down, Fylde did pull one back just before half-time when good movement resulted in Jon Woodhouse drilling a reverse shot into the bottom corner.

It was a tough hockey weekend for our clubs as only one Fylde coast team won

Fylde started to break down as the hosts moved through the gears in the second half but there were positives to take from this hard game.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 5-0 at home to high-flying Keswick in the same competition, conceding four in the first half.

LSA had no substitutes but started well and created chances, with Will Dowbiggin hitting a post. Second-placed Keswick soon pinned LSA back but the hosts gave a solid second-half performance and Arron Copeland was man of the match.

LSA 2 gave a determined display to draw 1-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in division four north.

Martyn Burnett’s first goal for the club gave LSA the lead late in a scrappy first half.

They were indebted to some fine saves by Will Butcher in the second half but could not prevent a Lancaster equaliser, though it was encouraging to see Lytham’s young players continue to develop and improve.

LSA Ladies lost 2-1 at home to Kendal in the North West premier division

Fylde Ladies 2 played out a 1-1 draw against their Didsbury Northern counterparts on a windy Mill Farm afternoon.

The tempo remained high and Fylde opened the scoring when Emma Dunkerley struck from a short corner.

Fylde remained focused and defended strongly but could not deny the second-placed visitors an equaliser.

The Fylde first team return to National Conference action this weekend away to Didsbury.

Fylde 3 were under pressure from the start away to the Preston first team in division two north and lost 5-1.

Frankie Magerison had an early chance for Fylde but Preston switched play expertly and led 2-0 at half-time, both goals from penalty corners. Fylde started the second half brightly and player of the match Lisa Perry pulled a goal back, though Preston executed their set-pieces well.

Fylde 4 lost 4-1 away to a faster and more experienced Garstang 2 side in division three north (central), all the goals scored before half-time.

Three goals down after 15 minutes, Fylde pulled one back through player of the match Natalie Smith. Hannah Metcalfe made an excellent debut in midfield for Fylde.

Fylde 5 overcame a head injury to captain Debbie McClelland to record the club’s only win of the week against Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3 in division four central.

Georgia Nicholls took Jess Egan’s pass to score the winning goal after 15 minutes for Fylde, who pressed strongly and continued to push for a second goal, with Katie Leil, Laura Arts and Liz Johnson on debut.

Clitheroe gained revenge when their fourth team beat Fylde 6 by the only goal in division five north (central).

Fylde had no substitutes but came out fighting, with Hannah Culshaw making an energetic debut.

Fylde Men’s 2 and Lancaster University’s first team are at opposite ends of division three north and it showed as the visitors won 16-0 at Mill Farm, having scored three in the opening five minutes. The new-look Fylde team are a work in progress.

Fylde 3 still can’t get the better of Preston 5, losing this season’s third meeting 2-0 in division four north.

The home side lost influential midfielder Harry Marsh to a hand injury and Ollie Greenwood made some probing runs in the goalless first half.