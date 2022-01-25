Hockey round-up: Fylde Men bounce back and victory for Lytham St Annes Ladies

The West Derby keeper was called into action several times but was eventually beaten after Fylde had won a series of short corners.

Skipper Gareth Sym was on target with a drag-flick, high into the top corner as Fylde led 1-0 at half-time.

Fylde Men bounced back from their derby defat by Lytham St Annes

Fylde continued in the same vein after the break, though the visiting keeper continued to thwart them.

However, Fylde eventually scored again as a quick attack ended with Jordan Payne making it 2-0.

West Derby pulled a goal back but Fylde claimed a vital three points ahead of their next game against table-topping Timperley.

Fylde 2 were beaten 3-1 at South Lakes in North West Division Three North.

After a cagey start, the home side netted with half-time approaching, after which they doubled their lead.

A fine team move ended with Phil Hope pulling a goal back but a third goal from a penalty corner gave the home side victory.

Fylde 3 made it three clean sheets in five matches as they drew 0-0 with Lytham St Annes 2 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball and Fylde went close on several occasions before the break.

Lytham altered their formation for the second half and had more attacking breaks, leading to several short corners.

Neither side was able to score and a draw was probably a fair result, though both sides felt they could have won.

Fylde Women 2 produced an outstanding display to win 3-0 at Formby in North West Women’s Division One.

Dawn Child opened the scoring with a deflected shot before netting again to make it 2-0.

Sally Livesey completed the scoring with a fine finish from inside the D.

Fylde 3 bounced back from defeat to Lancaster University with a 5-0 win against Kirkby Stephen in North West Women’s Division Two North.

They piled on the pressure from the start, gaining and then keeping possession, which culminated in Scarlett Turnock scoring the opening goal.

Fylde superbly handled any pressure from Kirkby Stephen before Katie Tinsley scored twice to make it 3-0 at half-time.

After the break, a well-timed deflection from captain Georgie Hampson added to their lead before Tinsley completed the scoring and brought up her hat-trick.

Fylde 5 lost 3-2 in their North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) against Preston.

They fell behind, having struggled to find any early rhythm, but Abi Wensley got them on terms.

Preston scored again before the break but Natalie Smith scored a second equaliser.

Although Fylde upped their work rate, Preston scored again to clinch victory.

Lytham Men’s senior side went into their game against Windermere feeling confident after the previous week’s big derby victory over Fylde – but were beaten 8-1.

They started well, Will Dowbiggin placing a shot wide, but Windermere scored three times from short corners before the break.

Further goals were conceded in the second half, though Andy Copeland did score for Lytham following a scrappy short corner routine.

The ladies’ first team were 1-0 winners when they met Brooklands Poynton.

They began well and produced a first-half performance that only lacked a goal.

The second half was more evenly-matched, with Brooklands keeping the Lytham defence on its toes.

The deadlock was broken at the other end through a penalty corner.

Lytham had to defend late on but worked hard to retain their lead until full-time.

Lytham Men’s 2 fielded a strong squad against Fylde 3 in a match that ended goalless (see above). LSA had the better of the chances but were grateful to Richard Sharples for a fine save at the end.

LSA Ladies 2 were beaten 8-3 by South Lakes.

Lytham began shakily but good movement led to their first goal, though their opponents managed a few more!