Hockey's back as Fylde Ladies are beaten and Lytham St Annes win men's derby

The year began for the Ladies 2 team with a 2-0 Mill Farm defeat by University of Liverpool in North West division one.

Fylde had belief in their gameplan and had chances to go in front, though they were grateful for a series of Katie Barker saves before the visitors took the lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby action between the Lytham St Annes and Fylde first teams at AKS

Olivia Merrick and Emma Dunkerley pressed hard but Liverpool added a second to secure the win, though Fylde battled to the end.

It was an even tougher day at the office for Fylde 3 away to the Lancaster University senior side in division two north.

Fylde were forced to defend from the first whistle against hosts who made the most of their opportunities for a 5-0 win.

Abigail Johnson was player of the match for a Fylde side who had their moments linking up in attack but the university side were rarely under pressure.

Fylde 4 returned from Nelson with a 1-1 draw against Pendle Forest 3 in division three north.

Fylde dominated the first half against experienced opponents, Lauren Appleyard setting up captain Rachel Lees for an early goal.

Fran Loffler-Thompson made some excellent saves but couldn’t prevent a Forest equaliser just before half-time.

The hosts got on top in the second half but Fylde had chances too, Lucy Wane’s shot almost finding the top corner.

There were no further goals but Fylde executed the aerial passes they had been working on well and Summer Holroyd impressed on debut.

Fylde 6 worked hard but lost 2-0 at home to Lancaster and Morecambe 3 in division five north.

After conceding both goals in the first half, Fylde tightened up as Liddy Eccles and Katie Sloane made some excellent runs out wide. Beverly Reid deserved a special mention on her debut.

Local men’s bragging rights went to Lytham St Annes, who won the first-team deragainst Fylde 4-1 at AKS.

It was only second-bottom LSA’s second win and left them five points behind a Fylde side directly above them in North West division one. Gareth Sym scored Fylde’s goal with a penalty stroke.

LSA 2 returned to action with a 3-3 draw away to Preston 5 in division four north.

Connor Burnett gave LSA the lead with a well-rehearsed flick shot from a short corner, though they rued missed chances as Preston moved into a 2-1 half-time lead.

The hosts added a third but LSA hit back strongly for a deserved draw, Mike Gannon scoring before the equaliser from a short corner.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost 6-1 to North West premier division leaders Kirkby Stephen at AKS.

The home side started strongly, with Gabby Little, Hazel Cockerill and Gilly Lyne to the fore. The visitors upped their game but needed a breakaway goal to take the lead at half-time.

Kirkby Stephen doubled their lead early in the second half but a determined Sophie Greener pulled one back.

But disappointing finishing and an injury to Georgia Perkins took their toll as the game unravelled for LSA.

Greener and Lyne shared the player of the match award.

LSA Ladies 2 lost 8-1 away to the Penrith first team in division two north despite outstanding goalkeeping.

The visitors were much -improved in the second half, creating chances and scoring a consolation goal.

Fylde Men’s 2 played some excellent hockey but lost 3-2 at home to the Leyland and Chorley first team in division three north.

Fylde pressed and retained possession well and were good value for a 1-0 half-time lead courtesy of Rob Thomas.

But their cohesion deserted them in the second half as Leyland went ahead 2-1 after a string of penalty corners, adding a third when a mishit shot found the top corner.

Fylde regained their earlier form in the final 10 minutes as Rob Thomas pulled one back.

Fylde 3 held their own in the first half at home to the Garstang first team, who are second in division four north, before going down 3-1.

The visitors scored the only goal of the first half from their first penalty corner

Garstang applied pressure after the restart and added a second goal but Phil Hope pulled one back from a short corner.

Garstang continued to exploit gaps to score a third but needed some spectacular saves by Stephen Pope to keep Fylde at bay. Hope’s goal and industry saw him named player of the match.