Saturday’s freezing temperatures had an impact on the Fylde coast’s hockey programme with only Lytham St Annes seeing a game played.

Even then, they only managed one match as the ladies’ first team travelled to face their Preston counterparts.

It had been a close call as to whether that would be played as well before the pitch eventually started to defrost.

Lytham had hoped to take their training ground and communication work into the game: something which they showed throughout.

Fylde Hockey Club's Mill Farm pitch was frozen Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

The first half was very even with chances at both ends, Lytham taking advantage of Preston’s passing by driving down the right-hand side and looking to create opportunities.

Nevertheless, a pair of goals meant it was Preston who led 2-0 at half-time.

A positive and constructive half-time talk enabled Lytham to improve in the second half, leading to Lara Pilling pulling a goal back.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team lost at Preston Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Both teams continued to have chances with Pilling, Dani Woodward and Jade Yarwood all seeing efforts saved by the Preston keeper.

At the other end, some fine defensive work from Lucy Bridges, Ruby Hodgkinson, Keziah Edgar, Becci Bridgewater and Amelia Betmead helped to stop Preston on the counter.

However, before the final whistle, a Preston short corner struck Hodgkinson’s foot.

With keeper Dani Howarth behind her, it could be questioned as to whether it would have been a goal or not but umpire discussions ended with a penalty flick being awarded.

That was converted despite the best efforts of Howarth, who had made some fine saves throughout the game.