Hockey double header for Fylde Ladies as Men concede twelve

Fylde could consider themselves unlucky, conceding both goals in the final five minutes.

Fylde’s defence stayed strong under pressure in the opening quarter, with some fantastic saves from goalkeeper Anya Jackson. They continued to put up a good fight, with player of the match Vicky Rukin outstanding, but couldn't convert their chances.

The team bounced back 24 hours later with a 2-0 win over Wakefield, with Pru Lindsay scoring.

Fylde 2 were winners at Oldham in North West Division One as Beth Ridsdale scored the only goal. The team defended solidly and felt they should have been awarded a goal earlier when the ball crossed the line.

Fylde 3 were 7-2 winners over Pendle Forest 2 in division two north. Katie Tinsley and Megan Coar made it 2-0, and although Forest pulled one back captain Becky Evans scored a penalty stroke before half-time.

In an end-to-end second half, Tinsley and Coar each scored a second before Forest made it 5-2. Two quickfire goals sealed the win from Laura Knowles and a hat-trick clincher for player of the match Tinsley.

The sun shone at Mill Farm for the visit of Lancaster 2, who Fylde 4 defeated 3-0 in Division Three North (Central). Fylde grew stronger and scored all their goals in the second half as Hannah Metcalfe found the top corner, Beth Wolstenholme converted a penalty stroke and Grace Tomlinson scored the goal of the game.

Fylde 5 fared less well at Mill Farm, beaten 5-0 by Garstang 3 in Division Four North (Central). Jess Egan led a side missing key players, while Katie Leil defended strongly on debut.

Two down at half-time, Fylde fought to the end but injuries saw them finish the game with nine players.

A young Fylde 6 won 2-1 away to Leyland and Chorley 2 in Division Five North (Central). Leyland opened the scoring but Eve Clarkson's aerial shot made it 1-1 at half-time. Fylde dominated the second half as Clarkson's second goal clinched victory, while Lucy Whiteside impressed on debut.

It was a bad day at the office for the Fylde Men's hockey team in North West Division One, beaten 12-3 at home by Windermere.

Fylde were under pressure from the start and trailed 6-2 at half-time.

Consolation goals by Ian Swaine (2) and Simon Major gave Fylde a boost ahead of this Saturday's key relegation battle at Keswick.

With the second team frozen off, Fylde 3 headed to Kendal 2 and were beaten 5-0 in Division Four North.

Kendal were quicker to the ball from the off as Fylde struggled to keep possession.

Fylde were two down at half-time and tempers frayed in the second half, with several cards shown.