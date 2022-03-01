Fylde hockey: Women's teams show the way as men struggle

The visitors fell behind after a slow start but worked well together in defence to start applying pressure.But for all their first-half chances, Fylde couldn’t find an equaliser and Alderley doubled their lead with a breakaway goal.Fylde continued to defend tightly and to work hard in midfield. One turnover resulted in Tineka Jennings pulling a goal back in the final quarter as Fylde refused to give up.Fylde 2 beat the Carlisle first team 3-1 in North West Division One, with goals from Emma Dunkerley, Natasha Hartley-Smith and Layla WholeyFylde 3 were convincing 5-0 winners away to Lytham St Annes 2 in Division Two North as Arian Milligan and Keira Tomes both scored twice. Laura Knowles netted the other.It was a tough day for the Fylde Men’s teams, the depleted senior side going down 6-0 away to City of Manchester.Chris Dunkerley and Richard Clarke made their debuts, while Ollie Holmes again stepped up, and all three played the full 70 minutes.The inexperienced Fylde side defended well to restrict their hosts to two first-half goals, though any hopes of a fight back were extinguished by three more early in the second half.Fylde defended a barrage of penalty corners but their lack of composure was costly.Man of the match Jordan Payne led the line valiantly for a Fylde side battling to stay above the relegation zone.Lytham St Annes Men hoped to complete a double over University of Liverpool and boost confidence in this bottom-of-the-table clash but were beaten 4-2.Pushed back from the start, LSA soon found themselves 2-0 down. They then went on to the attack and John Barraclough pulled one back from a short corner.More Liverpool pressure resulted in their third goal but Lytham again reduced the deficit, Will Dowbiggin applying the reverse finish after Nathan Wood and Miles Child linked up well.Liverpool’s fourth sealed it and left LSA to hope for some confidence-boosting results from their final five games.Lytham St Annes Ladies’ quest for elusive points continued with a 4-1 defeat away to Liverpool Sefton.Lytham worked extremely hard against skilful opponents, who took the lead despite Emily Peacock’s expert saves and some determined tackling from Georgia Perkins and Aimy Barrow. LSA had chances too but Kendal were 3-0 up by half-time.LSA remained focused and positive, putting Liverpool Sefton on the back foot and pulling a goal back with a thunderous strike by player of the match Emily Adams.The home side scored their fourth in the final minute after LSA had battled well to stay in the match. The side then gave a hearty send-off to Sophie Greener before she embarks for Australia.Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here