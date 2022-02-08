Hockey Conference season resumes for Fylde Ladies but coast's senior sides are beaten

Fylde gave a debut to Layla Wholey in their first match of 2022 and started the game with no substitutes.

Even so, they started well, keeping possession and creating chances as Tineka Jennings won the ball up the pitch.

Goalmouth action from Fylde Men's clash with Alderley Edge Picture: NEIL CROSS

However, Fylde were left short of numbers by a Didsbury counterattack and conceded the opening goal at the end of the first quarter.

Fylde had chances before half-time but couldn’t break through, the home keeper making a save from a short corner.

The arrivals of reinforcements gave Fylde fresh legs for the second half and they equalised with an excellent reverse-hit into the top corner by player of the mach Flor Zappula, who linked up well with Vicky Rukin and Hattie Madden.

Didsbury broke from midfield to score the winner late on.

Another frustrating day for Fylde Men, beaten 7-3 at home by Alderley Edge 2 in North West Division One.

Fylde had no substitutes but played some excellent hockey to lead 3-2 at half-time with goals from Jamie Oakes and Jordan Payne (2).

Alderley’s change of tactics paid off in the second half as they created overlaps on both flanks to score five unanswered goals.

A youthful Lytham St Annes Ladies team went in search of a much-needed win away to bottom club Wilmslow but lost this North West Premier encounter 3-0.

The first 20 minutes were promising as LSA communicated well and camped in the Wilmslow half. Jade Yarwood had a goal disallowed and LSA couldn’t find the net again despite some strong runs.

Emily Peacock made some fine saves but Wilmslow took the lead shortly before half-time.

LSA became increasingly frustrated in the second half and conceded twice more. The tireless and skilful Sophie Greener was player of the match for an LSA side with enough potential and games remaining to achieve a safe position.

Lytham St Annes 2 lost 3-1 at home to their Kirkby Stephen counterparts in Division Two North

Despite a huge improvement on the previous week, it wasn’t LSA’s day in this battle of the bottom two.

Frankie Beeby scored a fine solo goal but was then forced off injured.

Alicia Iredale was player of the match and Hannah Shore made some amazing saves.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 2-0 but gave a much-improved performance away to third-placed Liverpool Sefton in North West Division One.

Some great saves by Joe Craig and well-organised defence kept the scores level at half-time, with Nathan Wood outstanding when LSA were a man down.

They responded positively to the home side’s opening goal, making some outstanding runs in search of an equaliser. Liverpool added a well-worked second, though LSA were unlucky not to pull one back late on.

Tom Evans shared the man of the match votes with Wood.

LSA Men’s 2 deservedly returned to winning ways 5-3 against Division Four North’s bottom club Kirkby Lonsdale .

In an even first half, Tom Atkinson gave LSA the lead with a fine strike from the top of the D. They started the second half in very positive fashion as Joe Briggs scored twice, his first a tremendous shot into the top corner.

Two quick goals brought Kirkby back into the match but LSA reasserted their authority with a goals from Ben Lavin and Jake Elliot, converting a great pass from Myles Child. Kirkby never gave up and forced Richard Sharples into some fine saves before they added a late third.

Fylde Ladies 2 recorded their first North West Division One win of 2022 at home to the Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern senior team at a windy Mill Farm.

Dawn Child’s passing was outstanding as goals by Chelsea Atkinson and Emma Savidge put Fylde in control.

Fylde played hard but fair – they weren’t shown a card all game – and Mia Anderton made a diving clearance off the goal-line.

Fylde’s passing frustrated their opponents and the 3-0 victory was sealed by Atkinson’s second goal

Victory too for Fylde 4 away to the Windermere first team in Division Three North (Central). They took an early lead when Grace Tomlinson converted Isabelle Woodman’s cross from the right.

An injury to Fylde striker Fiona Quarmby resulted in a 15-minute break in play and a visit to hospital.

Beth Wolstenholme took up the centre forward position after half-time and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0. Hannah Metcalf was player of the match.

An improved Fylde 6 side deserved better than a 1-0 home defeat by Garstang 4 in Division Five North (Central), conceding midway through the second half.

Fylde Men’s 2 remain positive after their 19-0 at Kendal in Division Three North. It was an error-ridden display but Fylde had their moments, with Harry Marsh working hard down the left.

The final game of the day at Mill Farm was accompanied by the worst of the weather, but Fylde 3 defied the squall for a 1-0 win over Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in Division Four North.

Fylde dominated the first half with the wind at their backs. Simon Allen distributed superbly from left-back and Bertie Jones caught the eye in his second senior game.

Dan Howe worked hard up front and Luke Whitelow made some important saves.