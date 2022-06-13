Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: There's no diet for everyone

Fitness and nutrition are subjective. By that, I mean not everyone is equal and what works for some people won't work for others.

Howeve,r we still insist on trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. Intermittent fasting has been around for years, it's basically a window of eating of 6-8 hours followed by a fast for the remaining time.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice every week

Keto has been around for ages, it's just reducing your carbohydrate drastically to create ketones. The principles of every diet however remains the same – calorie deficit.

No matter what diet you do the fundamental remains the same, in order for it work you must be burning more calories than you are consuming.

So if it really is only one key aspect, then why do we try all of these crazy diets? We try them because our friend in the office got amazing results.

It worked for them, it might not work for you. Sheila from the office might be fine eating only between the hours of noon and 8pm, but if you like breakfast you're going to hate that one.

You have to find something that works for you. You have to find something that you can stick to, if it's a challenge to stick to something chances are you won't stick to it.

We have to find what works for us as individuals. We don't all dress the same, we don't have the same taste in music, we don't have the same hair, some of us have tattoos, some have piercings.

As human beings we are programmed to be different from each other. None of us are exactly the same in physical or psychological design, so why do we insist on trying to copy someone else when it comes to fitness and nutrition?