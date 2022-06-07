Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Don't rely on others for your plan

Fitness and nutrition is straight forward enough, sure there is a lot of different opinions, and marketing strategies out their to promote certain things but in essence it is actually less complicated than you think.

The problem with the industry is that there is almost too much information available, which means that some people basics and also the ability to learn for themselves.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice every Tuesday

With so many plans readily available it is easy to become reliant on a plan, there are so many people that I have spoken to in the past that say I really need a plan to stay motivated.

The truth is if you bothered to learn what you needed to do then you would never need another plan.

I don't do meal plans but I used to and what I found was that by doing them I actually wasn't helping my clients.

They didn't get better at nutrition, they just got better at doing what they were told, it doesn't work like that really, or at least it shouldn't.

So I changed my methods, I was still advising my clients on what to do but now I was telling them why they were doing it, and how to do it themselves.

They had freedom to make choices and mistakes.

I was actually coaching them now, allowing them to make their own decisions and then helping them to tweak those decisions and make them better.

"Can't I just have a plan?" I get asked this sometimes and the answer is always the same. If I do you a plan you will become really good at following a plan.

If you do it this way you will be able to make your own plan. Which roughly translates to stop being lazy and take the time to learn an important skill.

Being healthy is one of the most important things you can learn, don't try and shortcut it.