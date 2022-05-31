Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Getting fit is like winning a football title

The football season is over. Some of you will be glad to see the back of it, especially if you're a Blackburn Rovers fan, like me.

You can actually take some fitness motivation out of the football season.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers fitness tips to Gazette readers each Tuesday

If you look at any of the leagues across the world, the winners will have something in common.

You will notice that each of these title-winning teams will have won more games than they have lost over the season.

No team has been perfect, or has a perfect record. What they have instead is an unbelievably consistent record. They have a core ethos throughout the team and they understand that the season is a long one and it is not about winning every game, it's about winning more games than you lose, that is the key to coming out on top.

If you look at your fitness it is the exact same, it isn't about being perfect every day. It is about embracing that you can't be perfect every day and instead striving to be as consistent as possible. Winning every single time isn't doable but winning more than you lose is.

It's okay to slip, it's okay to miss a day, it's okay to eat some cake. As long as it's not every day and the balance doesn't tip the other way you'll be okay. Most people live for quite a while so you have time to be consistently good, a couple of days here, or a weekend there, isn't going to ruin your progress if you're consistent the rest of the time.