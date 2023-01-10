A hot topic in fitness, especially in January, is calorie counting and whether you need to or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When clients ask me that question, I always answer the same way.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice in his weekly column

The response is: “No, you don’t have to track your calories but you are more likely to be successful if you do.”

We all know the only way to lose body fat is to be in a calorie deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that being said, I do believe that people can make some pretty impressive changes to their physique without counting calories.

That can be done simply by controlling their portions better, as well as things like making little swaps in their nutrition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a really good base from which to work.

If someone has never tracked their food before, then we would probably look at just making some little tweaks to their diet rather than making them track everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be honest, with this approach, they would be pretty much on the right track.

However, if the goal is to be in a calorie deficit, then we need to know how many calories we are consuming to get a definitive answer of whether we are or we aren’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only way to do that is to track your calories accurately.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad