Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: The numbers that really count
You can count on Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness to tackle the weighty issues in his first health and fitness column of 2023 for The Gazette...
A hot topic in fitness, especially in January, is calorie counting and whether you need to or not.
When clients ask me that question, I always answer the same way.
The response is: “No, you don’t have to track your calories but you are more likely to be successful if you do.”
We all know the only way to lose body fat is to be in a calorie deficit.
With that being said, I do believe that people can make some pretty impressive changes to their physique without counting calories.
That can be done simply by controlling their portions better, as well as things like making little swaps in their nutrition.
That is a really good base from which to work.
If someone has never tracked their food before, then we would probably look at just making some little tweaks to their diet rather than making them track everything.
To be honest, with this approach, they would be pretty much on the right track.
However, if the goal is to be in a calorie deficit, then we need to know how many calories we are consuming to get a definitive answer of whether we are or we aren’t.
The only way to do that is to track your calories accurately.
