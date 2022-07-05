Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Success doesn't have a universal definition

Success is different for everyone and everyone has a different view of what that should entail.

What you might define as success may not be the case for someone else and people have different versions of what it is – and what it takes – to be successful.

For example, someone might be weight-focused and losing weight might be successful for them.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice every week

In contrast, for someone else, gaining weight might be the hardest thing for them and their version of success might be putting on a kilogram.

Somebody might judge success by not eating a slice of pizza at a party.

On the other hand, someone else might find they are successful by eating pizza and not punishing themselves for it the following day.

Everyone views success differently and it isn’t for anyone to say otherwise.

Just because your goal is one thing doesn’t mean it is automatically the goal of everybody else.

Fitness isn’t just about losing weight, sometimes it’s about winning a mental battle as well.

Whatever your version of success is, enjoy it and focus on it.

Society will probably tell you that it is wrong but that doesn’t mean it is.