Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Good weather means the heat is on

Summer is rolling around now – maybe – and at least we’ve had a couple of nice days, which brings me onto a topic that a lot of people don’t think of.

Working out in the heat can be difficult as the hot weather makes you just want to sit and soak up the sun.

The temptation of a beer garden can take over the temptation of the gym.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice every week

If you are exercising in the hot weather, there are a few things that you need to take into account.

Hydration is key as, in hot weather, we are more dehydrated so it is massively important you are hydrated at all times – I would recommend 500ml-one litre of extra fluids per day.

Hot weather can make us more tired and make it harder to work out.

When exercising, make sure that you take a little longer rest than you would normally – maybe dial down the volume or the amount of time you’re spending in the gym.

Be careful with exercise selection in terms of picking the days to push yourself and the days to take it a little easier.

Maybe avoid working out at the hottest part of the day, instead opting for morning or evening if you can.

You need to concentrate as well because the heat can make us more tired than usual, causing us to lose concentration more than normal.

Instead, make sure that you fully concentrate on what you’re about to do before each exercise.

At the same time, enjoy the hot weather because we don’t get it very often in the UK, so take your workout outside by going for a walk and getting some much needed vitamin D.

Summer is a great time to enjoy the good weather. Just make sure that you are following the steps in place and ensure that you are able to train your best.