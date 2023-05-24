News you can trust since 1873
Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Start today not tomorrow

​This week’s healthy hint from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is to start pursuing your goals today, not tomorrow...
By Mikey Moon
Published 24th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

MIKEY SAYS: Don’t be confused by mixed messages

​This weekend we celebrated the birthday of my little boy, who is two now and is growing up so quickly.

I was talking to my clients this last week and they couldn’t believe he was turning two as well.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers regular health and fitness tips for Gazette readers
It seems like only yesterday that he was born and now, suddenly, he’s two.

Time seems to have gone so quickly since he’s been with us.

I think it’s because his development is a true indicator of time.

Weeks were just weeks and years were just years before he was born.

Now that he is here it’s like, one week, he’s not talking at all and, the next week, he’s copying a swear word and getting me in all sorts of trouble.

He has made me realise just how fast time goes and that, actually, three months isn’t that long at all – neither is a year.

With that in mind, imagine what you could do in a year if you started right now.

When I’m writing this email in a year’s time, imagine the transformation you could have achieved and the goals you could have ticked.

A year seems forever away but, before you know it, it will be May again.

You have two choices: either start now or keep putting it off.

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best time is now.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.

