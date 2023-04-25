Social media is a great place to get ideas and also expand your fitness knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are lots of influencers who share really good and valuable content that could help you on your fitness journey for free.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness provides health and fitness tips every week

The only issue with social media is that there are a lot of contrasting opinions.

For every five people telling you to eat carbs, there are five others telling you not to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try fasting, don’t fast; count calories, don’t count calories...

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all of these opinions online, it can be really difficult to work out which viewpoint is the best for you.

The truth is that it really all depends on what is going to work for you.

No matter what you see on social media, you have to try your best to find what works for you and what you can stick to long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means you have to stay strong with your path and with what you are trying to achieve.

There is no point flipping every week between different ideas presented online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contrasting opinions won’t help you to get anywhere and might actually result in you going backwards.

So find a method that works for you, one you can use consistently and can stick to long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s easy to have your head turned by someone on social media but you should stay the course.