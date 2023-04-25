Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Beware of mixed messages online
This week’s healthy advice from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is to stay on your path despite all the disagreements on social media...
Social media is a great place to get ideas and also expand your fitness knowledge.
There are lots of influencers who share really good and valuable content that could help you on your fitness journey for free.
The only issue with social media is that there are a lot of contrasting opinions.
For every five people telling you to eat carbs, there are five others telling you not to.
Try fasting, don’t fast; count calories, don’t count calories...
With all of these opinions online, it can be really difficult to work out which viewpoint is the best for you.
The truth is that it really all depends on what is going to work for you.
No matter what you see on social media, you have to try your best to find what works for you and what you can stick to long-term.
That means you have to stay strong with your path and with what you are trying to achieve.
There is no point flipping every week between different ideas presented online.
The contrasting opinions won’t help you to get anywhere and might actually result in you going backwards.
So find a method that works for you, one you can use consistently and can stick to long-term.
It’s easy to have your head turned by someone on social media but you should stay the course.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.