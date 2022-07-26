Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Saying goodbye can be a highlight

So yesterday I got the message that most personal trainers dread. It is a message that should make most business owners feel a bit down, but to me it is the biggest compliment ever and I love getting these messages. One of my clients messaged me yesterday saying shes going to give it a go for herself and that she feels ready to tackle the gym by herself.

This for me is one of the highest compliments a personal trainer can get. As long as you've been good at your job then your clients should be ready to leave you and go by themselves. Over the time they are with you they should really gain the knowledge they need to go by themselves.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness tips every Tuesday

For those of you who know James Smith, he says in a podcast that we as PTs should be like driving instructors, after about 6-12 months you should be able to navigate a gym and nutrition by yourself. For some it will take longer than others and some it will be shorter either one of those is also fine, but realistically in about 6-12 months you should be able to use the gym by yourself.

So use the time you have a with a PT to be a sponge, ask questions, why are we doing this movement? ask about nutrition.. Ask whatever you can to learn, because you need that knowledge moving forward to going by yourself. Otherwise you are going to need a PT for the rest of your life which means we aren't doing our jobs very well.

As a PT I want you to not need me anymore, so take advantage of what I'm saying and apply it, don't just listen and do, learn why.