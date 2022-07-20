Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Five ways to deal with high temperatures

Mikey Moon provides health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers

This is the kind of weather that gets us all motivated for the summer when it's hot outside it's so easy to feel good.

But exercising in the heat can be hard work and also can be dangerous. So here are some small tips that you can use in order to be able to train in the heat.

1. Get hydrated - this is really important because a lot of people don't drink enough water at the best of times so when throw into the mix the hot weather they really struggle. Your body needs water especially when it's hot so make sure you are hydrated with at least 500ml to 1liter extra per day.

2. Take it easy - We are not hitting PRs in this weather, you're not going to get anything out of running as fast as you can or hitting a brutal conditioning work. Take longer rest periods where needed.

3. Keep it short - if you're training then keep your workouts short, this way it should be easier to stay hydrated, really it should always be quality over quantity but in the heat especially focus on being productive.

4. Avoid the middle of the day, try and get your workout in early doors or later at night to avoid the hottest part of the day.

5. Train if you need to but rest if you can. One day won't hurt you if it's too hot then take a day off.

Hopefully these tips will help you with training in the heat this week.