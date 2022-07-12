Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Progress is priority

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness provides health and fitness tips every week

So you’ve been going to the gym now for a while but you don’t seem to be changing any more.

At first it was great, but now the dumbbells you use each session don’t seem to be cutting it.

The best way to improve in the gym is by progressive overload.

This doesn’t mean trying to do too much too soon – it means making small incremental gains each week or each session to improve your strength, endurance and physique.

A runner won't be able to complete a marathon if he just completes 5k every time he goes out for a run.

He has to increase the distance and the duration of his runs over a period of time.

And that is progressive overload.

The same applies in the gym, where you need to be able to use progressive overload to get better.

That doesn’t necessarily mean upping the weight.

There are lots of ways to create progressive overload.

For instance, you could try more reps, more sets, increasing your range of motion (foot-elevated split squats or deficit deadlifts), using dropsets or increasing your time under tension.

I would advise completing each of these before upping the weight, unless flat- out strength is the desired outcome.