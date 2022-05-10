Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Quick fixes don't work

We live in a world now where everyone wants results yesterday. Nothing is fast enough any more, and patience in the fitness industry is long gone. People struggle to understand that good results take time. It isn't just about changing your food and your training, you need to reprogram your mind to a completely different lifestyle. If you have neglected your body for a year or two with no exercise, and poor nutrition, why is okay for you to believe that in 8 weeks you will be beach ready? Bad news is coming so get ready. You will not be beach ready, not even close if you do it right.

You haven't got out of shape overnight, so to think you can get back in shape over night is just ridiculous.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness has health and fitness tips for Gazette readers each Tuesday

Unfortunately due to good marketing and sometimes photoshop, the industry I work in can trick you into thinking that you can get these results in record breaking time. People drinking juices only with no food, people on 900 calories a day, it's craziness. People can't live like this, and they certainly can't get results like this. A good program should challenge you slightly but should serve to educate you. This is how results are kept, too many people focus on getting the results only to spring back into the old them when they've achieved them. Congratulations, you lost a lot of weight for your holiday, but now you've put it all back on, so really did the diet work??