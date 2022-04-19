Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Back on track after Easter

Mikey Moon writes for your Gazette every week

So it has just been a 4 day weekend and Easter, so lets be honest with ourselves we have all over indulged a little bit, and rightly so. These holidays are for celebrating, and if you are on a diet where you can't overindulge at Easter then you are on the wrong diet.

The first thing to do is get back on track. Today..

Tendency will be because it's Tuesday you should start next week, but that will only lead to 4-5 more days of overindulging before you sort it out. Get back on track today, get a workout in, and get your food in order.

'Eater' weekend won't have completely derailed your progress, but it is more important than ever to get started immediately. The weather has also been really good this weekend which will have motivated you to look your best this summer.

Remember that small changes are better with regards to weight loss, and body transformations. Yes you could do it quickly, but you could also take your time and enjoy the process. The more you enjoy it the more likely you are to stick to it long term, which will in turn bring around better results.

Make a simple plan for your exercise and nutrition, and start right away with small changes. This will get you back on track from the weekend and will get you focused on the upcoming summer.