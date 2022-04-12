Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Be kind to yourself

I do a weight management programme on Monday nights.

Last week's session was all about being kind ... but not to anyone other than yourself.

Mikey Moon provides health and fitness tips for Gazette readers every Tuesday

We are taught to be kind to everyone we meet but never to ourselves.

As human beings we are used to playing ourselves down, focusing on the negatives and on our flaws rather than our strengths.

If you were to stand in front of a mirror and make a list about yourself, how many items on that list would be negative?

Now, take your list and imagine saying the say things about a friend. Could you bring yourself to say them to someone close to you?

If the answer is no, then why would you say them to yourself?

Kindness starts with being kind to yourself.

Start celebrating yourself a little more. When you do something well, tell yourself.

Be your own cheerleader and teach yourself to see the positives.