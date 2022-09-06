Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Holidays need not hinder your diet

I got back to the gym yesterday and the first thing everyone asked me was if I’d had a nice break?

A break? It was spent chasing my 15-month-old around for the most part – I honestly didn’t realise what a difference it would make going with a small child.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness on the effects of holidays

I wouldn’t change anything about it. I loved every second, except the part of the flight when Carter was awake.

I even managed to stay in pretty good shape as my lifestyle doesn’t really change, regardless of where I am.

My food doesn’t really change much either to be fair, especially in a place like Portugal which has so much amazing food on offer.

I was thinking about how best I could simplify it for people who are due to go away and found a couple of tips that work for me.

Firstly, try and move each day, whether that’s a workout or just simply getting your steps in with a walk.

Secondly, eat well. You don’t have to diet on holiday but don’t use it as an excuse to be lazy and eat poorly for seven days. Try and enjoy the local, fresh food.

Thirdly, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water as well as any alcohol you consume.

Finally, remember that you are on holiday and don’t stress about putting a little weight on.

Enjoy yourself, overindulge a little bit; that is what holidays are for.