Health and fitness column with Mikey Moon: Nerves are normal at a new gym

This week’s healthy hint from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is for everyone thinking of their first day at a new gym...
By Mikey Moon
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Going to a gym can be quite a daunting thing, especially on your first day.

You’re looking around at everyone in there, they all look like experts and you can feel as though you know nothing.

Everyone experiences this at some stage. If I go into a new gym, I feel it as well for the first 10 minutes while I try and figure out all the machines.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readersMikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers
Another thing to remember is that people are usually wrapped up in their own workouts and are too busy to take notice of you, never mind judge you.

Everyone in that gym has set foot in there for the first time and chances are every person has experienced what you are experiencing. It is not something to be worried about.

What you can do is ask for help as the gym usually has people whose job it is to assist members.

Joining a class is a great way to meet people, while downloading a plan to follow off the internet can be perfect if you can’t afford a personal trainer.

We get comfortable the more we do something, so just keep showing up and doing your workout: you’ll get good at it eventually and start to feel at home.

The gym really isn’t that bad but it is perfectly normal to feel a little nervous early on.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for details.

