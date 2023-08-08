News you can trust since 1873
Health and fitness column with Mikey Moon: Don't feel bad at occasionally letting off steam

This week’s healthy hint from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is to avoid feeling guilty if you switch off...
By Mikey Moon
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

It’s my birthday this week: 31 and the year seems to have just flown by again.

Time seems to be going faster than ever at the moment, with my son and a busy gym, as well as my own training and targets for that.

With everything going on, it seems like I never have time to do anything else.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readersMikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers
Avoid change for the sake of it

This weekend, it was nice to switch off a little bit and have a couple of days of doing what I wanted to do.

I played football with a few mates on Saturday afternoon and went out later on for a few beers, which turned into a few too many.

Sunday was spent quietly with my son, family and close friends so, as I don’t like a great deal of fuss for my birthday if I’m honest, that was perfect.

It was a full weekend of eating what I wanted, drinking a little bit more than normal and just relaxing.

Did I overindulge? Yes, of course I did. I loved every second of it but, this week, I’m back on it with food and training both planned, so we are good to go.

It’s OK to let off every now and then. It’s fine to enjoy yourself as everything in moderation is good.

If you have a bit of a heavy weekend, it’s OK to relax and enjoy it: just make sure it doesn’t spill into the next week.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for details.

