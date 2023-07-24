Changing your programme can be quite a good way of mixing up your training but, a lot of the time, it is not the best thing for you in terms of results and progression.

I know people now who go into the gym and no training session is the same: they change their exercises constantly and always change different things about their training.

They never get bored, but they don’t get the best results.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I have said before, the best way to improve your body is to create progressive overload in your exercise.

The only way to do that is to use the same exercises: you can’t improve a barbell squat, for example, if you only do it once every four weeks.

Variety is the thief of mastery, so the best thing you can do is get the basics right.

Rather than changing your exercises all the time and trying that new exercise your favourite fitness influencer did that time on social media, focus on the basics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pick four exercises per body part and get really good at those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then you can use different techniques to overload these exercises and that’s where you get the real results – from the repetition of the basics.

You can change rep ranges every four to six weeks and add supersets etc but the exercises don’t really need to change as often as you think.