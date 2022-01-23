Harrogate 8 Fylde 33: Determined defence key to fourth straight win

Harrogate were plucky and spirited but Fylde were never really in any danger, taking their chances and defending stoutly to concede just one try for the second week running.

The five teams in the breakaway group at the top of National Two North all won convincingly at the weekend, meaning third-placed Fylde remain a point behind Sedgley Park and six behind leaders Hull, having played a game more than both.

Action from Harrogate v Fylde in North Yorkshire Picture: FYLDE RFC

On a dry and still day at the Apollo Capital Stadium, a pitch on the heavy side made free-running rugby difficult.

Fylde’s top try-scorer Tom Carleton was kept in reserve on the bench nursing a dead leg, so Ben Turner was promoted to full-back

Tom Forster moved to centre alsongside Joe Bedlow, with injury again ruling out Scott Rawlings.

All the early pressure and possession went Fylde’s way, though the hosts took the lead from their first real foray into Fylde territory on 13 minutes.

Stand-off Rory Macnab created the opening, which resulted in a sin-binning of Fylde’s Dave Fairbrother for entering the breakdown illegally. The talismanic number eight was heading off the pitch before the ref had even got the custard-coloured card out of his pocket. Kit Keith kicked the penalty.

Despite being a man down, Fylde responded immediately as Matt Garrod charged the ball down and galloped to touch down before it could cross the dead-ball line.

Greg Smith failed with the conversion but Fylde were 5-3 ahead, a lead they were never to relinquish.

Whilst still down to 14 men, Fylde increased the lead to 12-3 in the 19th minute, when sustained pressure resulted in Ben O’Ryan forcing his way over from close range. This time Smith added the extras.

The rest of the half was an arm-wrestle until 35 minutes, when Harrogate’s William Dennis was yellow-carded for interfering at the breakdown.

Fylde made use of the extra man around the blind side and Matt Sturgess scored for the third game in a row, Smith again converting to give Fylde a healthy half-time lead of 19-3.

The second half was unspectacular. Harrogate ran the ball strongly all day, particularly their impressive second row and captain Sam Brady, but lacked a true cutting edge and Fylde were able to mop up in defence and wait for the error or a turnover.

With neither side managing to put sustained phases of possession together, Fylde began to ring the changes and Zack Barrow was among those introduced after a lengthy spell out with a knee problem.

A lovely set move in the back line saw Henry Hadfield go through a gap and the in-form winger drew the last man before putting Ben Turner in for an excellent try.

Smith again knocked over the extras and Fylde were almost home and hosed, meaning Carleton could remain wrapped in cotton wool.

Fylde’s try line was finally breached on 64 minutes, when Harrogate won a series of penalties and Matt Ashcroft earned Fylde’s second yellow card of the day.

Ben Raubitschek then scored from a catch-and-drive and it remained 26-8 when the conversion hit a post.

Knowing another home score might create some anxious moments, Fylde knuckled down and put the game to bed with their fifth try on 75 minutes.

Corey Bowker broke, displaying good skills and pace, before Matt Sturgess found an ever-willing support runner in Hadfield, who dotted down.

With Smith among those given a breather, Sturgess stroked over the final points of the day.

Joint head coach Chris Briers said: “We have to be happy with another bonus-point win away from home. Harrogate threw everything they had at us and we had to earn this win.

“We defended well when we needed to and took our chances well when we had them.

“Next week at home to Rotherham will be a stern test of our 100 per cent home record but one we are looking forward to as we look to get one back over them for our loss at their place and inflict their first defeat. It should be a great game.”

Fylde: Turner, Grimes, Foster, Bedlow, Hadfield, Smith (Lanigan 62), Sturgess, Kyle-Clay (Ashcroft 51), Gregory (c), Bowker (Barrow 51), Parkinson, Garrod, Corrie, O’Ryan (Blake 52), Fairbrother; Non-playing replacement: Carleton