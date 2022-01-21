Fylde RFC hope Sale Sharks youngster's try will be the first of many

Signed on a dual registration deal with Sale Sharks, Bedlow stepped in for the injured Scott Rawlings as Fylde maintained their 100 per cent home record in National Two North.

But joint-head coach Chris Briers revealed the recruitment of former Fylde player Sam Bedlow’s brother was planned before the injury to regular inside centre Rawlings.

Briers told The Gazette: “Joe is a player I taught at Myerscough, and when we spoke to the coaches at Sale, his name cropped up. He needed some minutes and wants to play, and we said we might have an opening.

Fylde saw off Huddersfield last weekend

“We hope he’ll be with us for an extended period. He could be recalled by Sale but when we had the conversation with them it was with the intention of him staying.

“This was decided before Scott’s injury. Since Connor Wilkinson was injured in pre-season we felt we were a little light.

“Joe wasn’t necessarily coming in to replace anyone – we just needed more depth.

“It was just a bit of wear and tear with Scott and he isn’t getting any younger. He thinks he’ll be okay for this weekend after a rest.”

Last Saturday’s victory was harder-earned than the scoreline may suggest, though Fylde’s late tries were testament to their fitness and determination.

Briers added: “It was difficult but we kept plugging away and we got our rewards towards the back end.

“Sometimes you can get a bit twitchy and try to force things, but we try to be patient and trust ourselves to deliver.

“We scored some really good tries but a lot of the build-up work is done in the early part of the game by making the other team work hard in defence.

“The way we train gets people working hard. We always say we could be fitter, but to play our game, we have to be fit. Our game is built on hard work. Everyone expects the nice running rugby but that comes from hard work.”

Fylde have won both games in 2022 to climb to third, though only three points separate the sides in second and fifth, with Hull five points clear at the top.

Tomorrow, Fylde are on the road to Harrogate, who shipped 80 points at the Woodlands in September but beat Blaydon in last weekend’s battle of the bottom two.

Briers knows they cannot afford to lose focus by looking ahead to the following weekend’s home clash with Rotherham Titans, the division’s last unbeaten side and one of the four to have defeated Fylde.

He added: “We’re very pleased with the start of our year. The home form has been fantastic all season and I’m really pleased for the supporters and for the club.

“The away form has been okay but we’ve slipped up a few times and we hope we won’t be looking back on some of those losses come the end of the season.

“The top five are really close, though everyone has not played the same number of games (Fylde have played the most, 17), but our focus is on ourselves and making sure we turn up every week to play.

“Covid had an impact on a lot of clubs, who have come back and developed in the first half of the season. I think Harrogate are one of those who are finding their way.

“They are coming off a win, so spirits will be high and we need the right attitude. We can’t be thinking further ahead.”