Gym membership not quite at the Max just yet for GB medalist Eaves
It’s no surprise that Commonwealth Games medalist Max, 37, will be paying particular attention to Swedish pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis at the September showpiece.
Max said: “He’s made history by repeatedly breaking the world record. As someone who represented his country and used to train at Stanley Park in Blackpool, I know just how mindblowing his achievements are.”
A bronze medalist at the 2010 Games in Delhi, Eaves has spent recent years building his Maximise Fitness business in Kirkham.
He told the Gazette: “While I’m proud of my time competing at that level, these days my focus is on helping others.
“We’ve created a space that’s friendly, welcoming and totally pressure-free, especially for people aged 40 and over, who want to learn to train properly, safely and confidently.
“I’d love to welcome a few more, who want to take control of their fitness in a supportive, unpretentious environment.”
Max's gym is always open for a membership restricted to 35 in order to keep their experience personal and private.
You can learn more at www.maximisefitness.co.uk
