Ignite Fitness: More Than Just a Gym – It's a Movement!

Fleetwood is about to experience a fitness revolution as Ignite Fitness, founded by dynamic duo Oscar Hargreaves and Lisa Oakley, prepares to open its doors on August 4th. This isn't just another gym; it's a vibrant new studio dedicated to fostering holistic well-being, building strong communities, and making health accessible to everyone, regardless of their starting point.

A Vision Forged in Experience

What sets Ignite Fitness apart is the deeply personal journey of its co-founders. Oscar and Lisa aren't just experts in fitness; they've lived the transformative power of a healthy lifestyle themselves. They've harnessed fitness to overcome personal challenges, improve their physical and mental health, and are now driven by a belief that good health should be a right, not a luxury. Their inspiring stories have already cultivated a strong social media following, brimming with like-minded individuals eager to join the Ignite community.

"We envision a place where everyone feels empowered to take control of their health, not just physically but mentally too," says Oscar Hargreaves, co-owner and personal trainer. "We've both experienced firsthand how fitness can truly transform lives, and we're passionate about creating a supportive environment where that transformation is accessible to all."

Meeting local MP Lorraine Beavers

Meet the Driving Forces

Oscar Hargreaves, at just 23, is a powerhouse personal trainer and a driving force behind Ignite Fitness. His passion lies in creating a space where everyone feels supported, strong, and ready to thrive. Oscar brings energy, knowledge, and a no-ego approach to every session, whether you're lifting weights, chasing goals, or just starting your fitness journey. Outside the gym, he finds balance by running, lifting weights, and spending time with his dog.

Lisa Oakley, co-owner of Ignite Fitness, is a testament to what's possible with grit and determination. Just two years ago, Lisa began her own fitness journey, transforming her life by losing 11 stone, building muscle, and eventually winning a Strongman competition and competing at a professional level in HYROX. From struggling with basic movements to becoming a fully qualified gym instructor and nutrition coach, Lisa brings invaluable real-life experience and unstoppable energy to the Ignite team.

"My journey has shown me that with the right support and mindset, anything is achievable," explains Lisa Oakley. "I've been there, and now I'm here to guide others in becoming the strongest, healthiest version of themselves. We want to show Fleetwood that good health is truly within reach for everyone."

The Coaches: Oscar, Claire (Zumba), Kerry (Yoga), Lisa and Pete

More Than Just Workouts

Ignite Fitness, located at 15 North Albert Street, offers a comprehensive approach to well-being. Their brand-new facility is perfectly equipped for a range of activities, including fitness and strength training, invigorating yoga and Zumba classes, and government-backed nutritional advice. All of this is packaged with hands-on coaching support, ensuring every member receives personalized guidance.

The team recently showcased their facility at Fleetwood's Tram Sunday, where they hosted a highly successful open house. This event provided a sneak peek into the significant investment of time and resources that has gone into making well-being more accessible to the Fylde Coast.

Join the Ignite Family!

Introducing new client to what to expect from Ignite.

Ignite Fitness is on a mission to bring a positive transformation to the fitness scene in Fleetwood, and they'd love for you to be a part of it. To help new clients get started, they are hosting dedicated new client onboarding sessions. These sessions will be led by coaches who will guide new members through what they can expect from their Ignite Fitness experience.

You can also connect with Ignite Fitness on Facebook and Instagram to learn more and stay updated. Come and discover how Ignite Fitness can help you ignite your potential!