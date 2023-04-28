Eleven club fighters took part, winning eight gold medals and three silvers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were named second-best team overall out of 25 from around the world who took part.

​Glory in Manchester for the Northern Taekwondo club

Northern Taekwondo has bases in Blackpool, Poulton, Thornton and Wesham, and has expanded greatly since its launch in Hambleton more than 20 years ago.

The gold medals were won by Freddie Falconer, Kenzie Fox, Jennifer Heathcote, Ella Heyes, Poppy Heyes, Charlotte Jessop, Jack Mannion and Noah Wade. Kenzie won the award for best male and Ella for best female.

Advertisement Hide Ad