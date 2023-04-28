News you can trust since 1873
Golden day for taekwondo club on international stage

​​Northern Taekwondo enjoyed outstanding success at the international open tournament in Manchester.

By Andy Moore
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Eleven club fighters took part, winning eight gold medals and three silvers.

They were named second-best team overall out of 25 from around the world who took part.

​Glory in Manchester for the Northern Taekwondo club​Glory in Manchester for the Northern Taekwondo club
Northern Taekwondo has bases in Blackpool, Poulton, Thornton and Wesham, and has expanded greatly since its launch in Hambleton more than 20 years ago.

The gold medals were won by Freddie Falconer, Kenzie Fox, Jennifer Heathcote, Ella Heyes, Poppy Heyes, Charlotte Jessop, Jack Mannion and Noah Wade. Kenzie won the award for best male and Ella for best female.

The best coach award went to Northern Taekwondo Grand Master Lee Heyes and Master Laura Heyes. The silver medallists were Aoife Hayden, Abigail McKone and Taylor Williamson.

